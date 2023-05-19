Who is better, Mourinho or Guardiola? - Fans argue after both coaches reach European Cup final

Sports News of Friday, 19 May 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Some football fans on social media have engaged in a debate over who is the better coach between Roma manager, Jose Mourinho and Manchester City's Pep Guardiola after both managers led their clubs to European Cup final.



Mourinho led Roma to secure a back-to-back European final in two seasons after their 1-0 win on aggregate in the Europa League semi-final against Bayer Leverkusen.



Pep Guardiola, on the other hand, steered Manchester City to qualify for the UEFA Champions League final, beating Real Madrid 5-1 on aggregate.



However, some believe Mourinho is better than Guardiola because he does not need big spending to chalk up success. Also, his achievement with Roma, who has less European history, settles the score.



A section who are for Guardiola argues that the narrative of tying the Spanish's success to his spending is null because, comparatively, Mourinho has spent more.



Roma held Bayer Leverkusen to a goalless draw in the second leg on Thursday, May 18, 2023, after beating the German side 1-0 in the first leg in Rome.



The Italian side will face 6-times competition winners Sevilla in the final on May 31, 2023.



Meanwhile, Manchester City wallopped 14-time UCL champions Real Madrid 4-0 in the second leg to qualify for the final after the first leg ended one-all.



The 2021 finalist will face Inter Milan in a quest for their first UCL trophy on June 10, 2023.



Both managers have won 5 European titles each as they aspire to increase their tally, overtake the other, or both could end up missing out on winning their sixth.



Check out some reactions below











For Jose Mounrinho





Another Final for Jose Mourinho.



Jose Mourinho winning Europa league with AS Roma will be a bigger achievement than Pep Guardiola winning the Champions league with Man City. pic.twitter.com/yy9QD0xr7v — Ryan, TEN HAG MUFC ???????? (@TenHagWay) May 18, 2023

What Mourinho has done with AS Roma is bigger football legacy than what Pep Guardiola has done with Manchester City. Undeniable fact! pic.twitter.com/kYhJrn3Wo9 — ???????????????????????? ???????????????????????????? (@isuccess_) May 18, 2023

Mourinho can take this Man City side to the UCL finals but Pep Guardiola cannot take this Roma side to a European finals. — kofi ĀDØFÔ (@_adofo69) May 18, 2023

Winning Europa league with Roma is harder than winning Champions league with Manchester City tbh. If Mourinho manages to win the europa league after winning the conference league last season, the GOAT debate between him and Pep Guardiola will end. — Al’ameen (@A__yabo) May 18, 2023

Jose Mourinho taking Roma to another cup final. A Better coach than oil money pep Guardiola pic.twitter.com/WHrKjLTG4Z — OBAMA???????????????? (@1Obama_) May 18, 2023

Jose Mourinho will always be miles ahead of Pep Guardiola. pic.twitter.com/0Rxv7xx18G — Mr. Owura???????????????? (@dna_nat) May 18, 2023

Jose Mourinho is better than Pep Guardiola…if you don’t agree, you are not a football fan. — kofi ĀDØFÔ (@_adofo69) May 18, 2023

Pep Guardiola will never be better than Mourinho. Reaching two European Finals in a row with Roma is way harder than reaching a final with the richest Club in the World. Same as Ronaldo winning a title with Portugal. Its 100 times harder then Messi winning a title for Argentina. — Albi ???????? (@albiFCB7) May 18, 2023

If Jose Mourinho manage to win the Europa League after winning Conference League last season with Roma on a little budget, he will be the best coach in this generation. He won UCL with Porto and Inter without spending £1.4 billion



Jose Mourinho >>> Pep Guardiola — EvAnS Ne-Yo (@Evans_NeYo) May 18, 2023

If Jose Mourinho manage to win the Europa League after winning Conference League last season with Roma on a little budget, he will be the best coach in this generation. He won UCL with Porto and Inter without spending £1.4 billion



Jose Mourinho >>> Pep Guardiola — EvAnS Ne-Yo (@Evans_NeYo) May 18, 2023

Pep Guardiola was sold out to be a manager who grooms youth and Mourinho not.

Ladies and gentlemen, nearly a decade at City and the only academy player starting undispitutedly is Foden.

Am I loud enough? pic.twitter.com/iYeynbIO5C — Mourinho's advocate (@Starrybel1) May 18, 2023

Jose Mourinho back to back European Finals with Roma… €7m net spend.



Pep Guardiola. No Chance. — Suhail (@SuhailChowdhary) May 18, 2023

European Finals:



Jose Mourinho with Roma: 2 in 2 years



Pep Guardiola with Man City: 2 in 8 years



Special one for a reason ???? pic.twitter.com/Gpf3aoUeUr — M (@madridfooty_) May 18, 2023

To think Jose Mourinho is anyway close to Pep Guardiola is pure delusion. — Osamede (@Osamede_) May 19, 2023

"Give Pep this Roma team..."



Why would Pep Guardiola manage Roma when he is still competing for and winning the biggest titles at the highest level. Mourinho's last League title is going on 10 years now. — ... (@Sxmto_) May 18, 2023

Jose Mourinho

26 trophies

€1.71 billion spent

€65,769,230.77 per trophy

Pep Guardiola

€1.61 billion spent

32 trophies

€50,312,500 per trophy

[And his on his way for a tremble] pic.twitter.com/5oQdiEI4s1 — Leon Mwanjovu (@MwanjovuLeon) May 18, 2023

Pep Guardiola is the greatest manager of all time and doesn't need to win the UCL again to prove that to anyone

Second to him on that list is Mourinho — Austine Woode (@obiMpenaAustine) May 18, 2023

Jose Mourinho is a cheque book manager more than pep guardiola pic.twitter.com/2Zgft8CGqz — iamfrancisco???? (@Iamfrancis6289) May 18, 2023

Pep guardiola took a team filled with la masia graduates, untested, untried to the champions league final and he won it. Mourinho has never achieved that with home grown players in his career. https://t.co/HsiZKnmoJF — Anabella❤???? (@AnabellaMarvy) May 19, 2023

▶️Jose Mourinho

????€1.71 billion spent

????26 trophies



▶️Pep Guardiola

????€1.61 billion spent

????32 trophies



One is known as a cheque book manager. ????#RoyalSports #SilverSports pic.twitter.com/Mp7osm1Nci — OKYERE KWAME TAWIAH ???????????? (@okt_ranking) May 18, 2023

“Pep Guardiola is a fraud and a cheque book manager” but let’s call Mourinho, the person who is the originator of “cheque book manager” and the main reason why today’s transfer market is what it is today, the GOAT cos he took ROMA to the Europa league final ???????????? — KELEWELE JOINT ???? (@ANKAMAGYIMI__) May 18, 2023

Pep Guardiola - 100 Wins in 158 UCL Games



Pacific Ocean



Jose Mourinho - 77 Wins in 145 UCL Games



Mind the gap #Pep #ReInventingTheGame #UCL pic.twitter.com/rSSJp99bni — The Pep (@GuardiolaTweets) May 18, 2023

Jose Mourinho is the second best manager in the world after Pep Guardiola. pic.twitter.com/McrmLdAEYM — Ãbdül???????? (@IamAbdul___) May 18, 2023