Sports News of Friday, 19 May 2023

www.ghanaweb.com

Who is better, Mourinho or Guardiola? - Fans argue after both coaches reach European Cup final

Jose Mourinho and Pep Guardiola Jose Mourinho and Pep Guardiola

Some football fans on social media have engaged in a debate over who is the better coach between Roma manager, Jose Mourinho and Manchester City's Pep Guardiola after both managers led their clubs to European Cup final.

Mourinho led Roma to secure a back-to-back European final in two seasons after their 1-0 win on aggregate in the Europa League semi-final against Bayer Leverkusen.

Pep Guardiola, on the other hand, steered Manchester City to qualify for the UEFA Champions League final, beating Real Madrid 5-1 on aggregate.

However, some believe Mourinho is better than Guardiola because he does not need big spending to chalk up success. Also, his achievement with Roma, who has less European history, settles the score.

A section who are for Guardiola argues that the narrative of tying the Spanish's success to his spending is null because, comparatively, Mourinho has spent more.

Roma held Bayer Leverkusen to a goalless draw in the second leg on Thursday, May 18, 2023, after beating the German side 1-0 in the first leg in Rome.

The Italian side will face 6-times competition winners Sevilla in the final on May 31, 2023.

Meanwhile, Manchester City wallopped 14-time UCL champions Real Madrid 4-0 in the second leg to qualify for the final after the first leg ended one-all.

The 2021 finalist will face Inter Milan in a quest for their first UCL trophy on June 10, 2023.

Both managers have won 5 European titles each as they aspire to increase their tally, overtake the other, or both could end up missing out on winning their sixth.

