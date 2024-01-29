You are here: HomeSports2024 01 29Article 1913695

Sports News of Monday, 29 January 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Who is Black Stars' problem? - Ghanaians wonder after Dede Ayew's brace for Le Havre

Black Stars skipper, Andre Dede Ayew's brace for Le Havre to mark his return from 2023 AFCON has raised questions among Ghanaians who seek answers to the problem of the Black Stars.

Ayew has been criticised and blamed for the Black Stars' group stage exit at the AFCON in Ivory Coast with some Ghanaians labeling him as the problem because of his age.

After coming from the bench to hit a brace in Le Havre's 3-3 against Liorent on January 28, 2024, 6 days after Ghana's exit from the AFCON, the said believes he is not the problem after all.

Some hold that Dede might have little to offer despite being 34 while others believe the Ghana Football Association may be the problem.

Ayew was introduced in the match in the 70th minute when his team was down by 2-1, replacing D. Kuzyaev.

He restored parity a few minutes after coming before Loreint reclaimed the lead inside stoppage time.

The former Swansea forward salvaged a point for the visitors again with an incredible bicycle kick in the 94th minute.



