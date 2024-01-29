Who is Black Stars' problem? - Ghanaians wonder after Dede Ayew's brace for Le Havre

Sports News of Monday, 29 January 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Black Stars skipper, Andre Dede Ayew's brace for Le Havre to mark his return from 2023 AFCON has raised questions among Ghanaians who seek answers to the problem of the Black Stars.



Ayew has been criticised and blamed for the Black Stars' group stage exit at the AFCON in Ivory Coast with some Ghanaians labeling him as the problem because of his age.



After coming from the bench to hit a brace in Le Havre's 3-3 against Liorent on January 28, 2024, 6 days after Ghana's exit from the AFCON, the said believes he is not the problem after all.



Some hold that Dede might have little to offer despite being 34 while others believe the Ghana Football Association may be the problem.



Ayew was introduced in the match in the 70th minute when his team was down by 2-1, replacing D. Kuzyaev.



He restored parity a few minutes after coming before Loreint reclaimed the lead inside stoppage time.



The former Swansea forward salvaged a point for the visitors again with an incredible bicycle kick in the 94th minute.







Here are some reactions by Ghanaians





Inaki came from the bench to score and give an assist and everybody said Dede Ayew and his brother was the problem



Dede Ayew also came from the bench today and scored a brace. Who was the problem ???? — KALYJAY (@gyaigyimii) January 28, 2024

Against Mexico, USA and many matches Ghana have played in recent times, Dede Ayew was not part of the team, yet the team was shambolic. Inaki excels for Bilbao but not as impressive for Ghana. We need to look at the team and stop the scapegoating! — Nana Yaw Kesse #Minister4Happiness (@nykesse) January 28, 2024

now Dede Ayew and Inaki have cleared their names we’re waiting for Richard Ofori???????? — Eugene Everywhere???????????? (@ieugene__) January 28, 2024

Dede Ayew scores 2 goals in 10 minutes just a day after he left Ghana to join his club in Europe.



I think Ghana is the problem???????? — Investors Club (@GhanamanTips) January 28, 2024

Yesterday Dede Ayew scored brace and guess what, he was brought on in the 70th mins. Lol Ghana has always been the problem. — Ara Maestro ???????????? (@_MukadasMaestro) January 29, 2024

The Blackstars team is cursed, If Dede Ayew can score a brace in 10 minutes

National fasting & Prayers for the Blackstars team ???????????????????? — Essel (@Esselguy) January 28, 2024

2025 Afcon Dede Ayew is readyyyy pic.twitter.com/zOdqFs01Mw — Essel (@Esselguy) January 28, 2024

Inaki williams score

Dede Ayew Scores



We wait for Jordan Ayew pic.twitter.com/kmGdiHiGjW — TWO TERTY (@TwoTerty_) January 28, 2024

Dede Ayew helps in the elimination of Ghana from AFCON, goes back to his club and scores

Same thing with Inaki Williams

Maybe Blackstars is the problem pic.twitter.com/lAgw6QBMe8 — Beno SarkCess (@BenopaOnyx1) January 28, 2024

Dede Ayew komot bench come score two goals; Inaki Williams too komot bench come score and assist.



This only to stands to reason for one thing— defund the Black Stars; dissolve the GFA.



T for tenkz. — Ölele | DTS????????‍???????????? (@OleleSalvador) January 28, 2024

Dede Ayew just scored a brace for Le Havre, does he deserve another chance with the Black Stars? pic.twitter.com/CosRCDZBgq — Lατιf (@iLatif_) January 28, 2024