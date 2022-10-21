You are here: HomeSports2022 10 21Article 1647446

Sports News of Friday, 21 October 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Who are Africa's top 10 highest-paid football players?

Sadio Mane joined Bayern Munich in the summer of 2022 Sadio Mane joined Bayern Munich in the summer of 2022

Senegal star Sadio Mané is the highest-paid player in Africa, earning $21,382,762 per year.

His transfer from Liverpool FC to Bayern Munich in the most recent transfer window increased his salary to $21,382,762.

This is according to Voetbal Travel's analysis of which player will earn the most in 2022. It examined the salaries of over 32,000 active soccer players from 200+ countries, identifying each country's highest-paid soccer player.

Mohamed Salah is second on the African list with $20,573,826 and Gabon's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is third with $14,695,590.

Thomas Partey of Ghana is in fourth place, earning $11,756,472. Achraf Hakimi of Morocco is fifth, earning $9,993,001, and Franck Kessie of Cote d'Ivoire is sixth, earning $8,747,493.

Nigeria's Victor Osimhen, Guinea's Naby Keita, and Algeria's Riyad Mahrez are all tied for seventh place, earning $7,053,883 each.

Geoffrey Kondogbia of the Central African Republic is ranked 10th, earning $6,701,189.

