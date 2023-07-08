Whistleblower petitions FIFA to investigate GFA President Kurt Okraku for alleged ethical infractions

Sports News of Saturday, 8 July 2023

A Ghanaian whistleblower named Akwasi Ossei Nkrumah has submitted a complaint to FIFA's Ethics Committee, urging an investigation and potential prosecution of Kurt Okraku, the President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), for alleged violations of the FIFA code of ethics.



In a detailed 17-page petition, Nkrumah asserts that Mr. Okraku has violated five articles of the ethics code, specifically related to forgery and falsification, conflicts of interest, abuse of position, duty of loyalty, and manipulation of football matches.



According to the petitioner, Kurt Okraku's passport carries the name Edwin Simeon-Okraku, but he frequently presents himself as Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku in official documents and during various instances.



Regarding conflicts of interest, Nkrumah presents a list of 24 individuals who, he claims, have personal connections to the president and have been appointed to significant positions within the GFA, which contradicts the ethical guidelines.



Furthermore, Nkrumah asserts that Kurt Okraku continues to hold directorial positions at both Dreams and Proton Sport, based on documents obtained from the Registrar General. This the petitioner believes violates the provisions outlined in FIFA’s code of ethics.



