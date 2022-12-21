Which players could land a major transfer after the World Cup?

Sports News of Wednesday, 21 December 2022

Which African stars could be in line for a high-profile move after their performances in Qatar?



Sofyan Amrabat



One of the tournament’s standout stars, Amrabat won many admirers with his tenacious work in the heart of the park for Morocco.



He was a master at protecting the backline, ensuring the Atlas Lions preserved their shape and structure, easing the pressure on those behind him and proactively launching attacks.



His full-blooded tackle on Kylian Mbappe in the semi-final was one of the highlights of the tournament, and major European sides will surely be taking a look at the Fiorentina man.



Could Liverpool, whose midfield surely needs an overhaul, consider the 26-year-old?



Mohammed Kudus



Kudus has enjoyed a remarkable turnaround at Ajax this season, going from a disgruntled substitute to a key man, and now one of Africa’s World Cup stars.



He’s already scored ten this season, and impressed in Qatar as well, despite Ghana’s first-round exit.



He scored twice during the tournament, and while he was linked with a move to Everton on transfer deadline day, will clubs higher up the food chain now come calling?



Azzedine Ounahi



Another of Morocco’s midfield stars, Ounahi rarely looked like a player who was representing the side languishing in 20th place in the French top flight.



Yet at this rate, the 22-year-old won’t be at Angers for much longer, with his performances in the heart of the park in Qatar has earned him many admirers—not least Spain boss Luis Enrique, who was amazed by the youngster’s showing in La Roja’s defeat.



Leeds United and Leicester City have been linked with the Casablanca-born star, with a potential fee of £40 million being mooted.



Aissa Laidouni



Laidouni was inspirational for Tunisia during their group stage campaign, setting the tone for the Carthage Eagles with his committed and combative displays.



He had already—surely—outgrown Ferencvaros and the Hungarian top flight before the tournament, and his performances in Qatar will have alerted bigger European clubs.



Celtic have been heavily linked with his signature, while clubs in England, Germany and France will also be monitoring the situation ahead of the January transfer window.



Marou Souaibou



Orlando Pirates have been heavily linked with a move with Cameroon forward Souaibou, one of two home-based players in the Indomitable Lions’ World Cup squad.



It was the attacker who set up Vincent Aboubakar for Cameroon’s winner in their shock triumph over Brazil, and the Buccaneers have appeared in pole position to sign him from Coton Sport.



A 3.5 million Rand deal had appeared close, although it now appears in jeopardy after the player’s agent Mike Makaab criticised the Garoua-based heavyweights from leaking details of the deal.



Could Pirates still get their man, or will another side swoop for the talented Cameroonian wideman?



Ismaila Sarr



Wideman Sarr had the unenviable job of having to replace Sadio Mane for Senegal during their World Cup campaign, following the Bayern Munich superstar’s ill-timed injury.



While he only scored once—in the 2-1 victory over Ecuador—Sarr reminded observers of his pace, dribbling ability and capacity to unsettle defences in the final third.



Will it finally be enough for him to secure a deal away from Watford?



Everton are one club understood to be considering the winger during the January window, although will the Hornets be willing to cash in on one of their most prized assets?



