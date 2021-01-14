Sports News of Thursday, 14 January 2021

Which one is better? – Social media users argue over Percious Boah, Messi free kicks

It takes to a lot earn likeness or comparison with the man perceived by some as the greatest footballer.



To attain such heights you have to do something remarkable or produce a moment of the magic.



Percious Boah, an attacker with Dreams FC over the weekend attained such level when he scored a sublime free-kick in his side’s game against Ebusua Dwarfs.



Boah fired a low drive that beat the defensive wall and beat the Ebusua Dwarfs goalie.



While Boah was doing it in Ghana, Lionel Messi was also doing same in the Spanish La Liga.



Messi scored a brace against Granada but it is the second one that sent tongues wagging.



The Argentine fired an audacious low kick into the bottom corner to win the game for Bercelona.



Both kicks have been trending on social media as football lovers drool over the magic produced by the five-time Ballon d’OR winner and the rising Ghanaian footballer.



