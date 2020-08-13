You are here: HomeSports2020 08 13Article 1032868

Sports News of Thursday, 13 August 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Which correct team did you play for? – Arsenal fans blast Akonnor after advise to Partey

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Black Stars coach Charles Kwablan Akonnor Black Stars coach Charles Kwablan Akonnor


Click to read all about coronavirus →

Arsenal fans have turned the heat on Black Stars coach CK Akonnor after he questioned the club’s ambitions.

Akonnor in a Starr FM interview advised Ghanaian midfielder Thomas Partey not to join Arsenal because the club does not guarantee him Champions League football.

He noted that a move to a Champions League playing club or continuation of his Atletico Madrid stay will serve his interest better than Arsenal.

Akonnor said though money will be a huge factor in the ultimate decision taken by the 27-year-old, he hopes Partey will not end up at Arsenal.

“Honestly, I wouldn’t want him to move to Arsenal because, with Atletico, he will always play Champions League football. His position is guaranteed and he will always play. With Arsenal, I’m not too sure. I’m sure money issues will come in, but I hope that whatever he asks for, Atletico will be able to pay.”

With a concluding statement of ‘I know Arsenal fans won’t be happy”, Akonnor knew that his comment will irk the Arsenal fans and as expected the Gunners are all out blazing in his direction.

Arsenal fans on social media have been criticizing the Black Stars coach over his comments.

Some fans questioned Akonnor’s own achievements as a footballer.

Below are some comments

























Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.

Join our Newsletter