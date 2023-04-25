Where is the football pitch you promised us? - Offinso residents ask Akufo-Addo, ex-Sports Minister

Sports News of Tuesday, 25 April 2023

Three years after the tragic passing of 8 young footballers in a fatal accident that occurred in Offinso, promises are still yet to be fulfilled.



Government through the then sports minister, Issac Asiamah promised to construct an ultra-modern stadium to honor the fallen footballers.



It appears that the people of Offinso were sold dreams to comfort them in their grief as the project is still yet to take off.



Founder of Africa Vission Soccer Academy, Augustine Mensah who was also involved in the accident has expressed his disappointment.



"I'm somehow disappointed, excuse me to say. Because I think the minister as at then promised they will construct a stadium. The whole team, the whole community, and the lost ones are all disappointed," he told Sports Obama TV on YouTube.



Asiamah speaking at the durbar said the government would construct an ultra-modern stadium and decorate one room at the stadium with images of the victims, which would serve as a museum.



"The president of Ghana has sent me to tell you that, we will build an ultra-modern sports stadium in Offinso to honor the boys and we will dedicate one room in the stadium where pictures of the victims will be put there”, Isaac Asiamah said.



He added, “We want to remember them forever. We think this is the right thing to do for them. We think it is the perfect gift to remember them with”.



The Director of Football for Offinso district Nurudeen Mohammed after the funeral confirmed that the Chief has given out land for the construction.



“The Chief has given out a land to the government for the construction of an ultra-modern stadium in the community so that those whose lives were lost will be immortalized”.



On September 19, 2020, one of Ghana Football's saddest days occurred when eight young players lost their lives in a terrible accident involving Africa Vission Soccer Academy.



