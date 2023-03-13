WhatsApp chat pops up as new Black Stars team manager clashes with scout over his appointment

Sports News of Monday, 13 March 2023

Ameenu Shadow, the newly-appointed team manager of the Black Stars clashed with renowned scout and sports data analyst Scott Geelan over his appointment.



Shadow, as per reports has been given the nod by the Ghana Football Association to act as team manager of the Black Stars.



Scott Geelan who is renowned for providing scout information and data about Ghanaian players questioned the appointment, describing the FA as “shameless corrupt”.



“Surely not? On what basis was this appointment made? Apparently just another friend of Kurt Okraku given some bizarre role within the FA with no clear scope, no evidence of a competitive process & no track record of success. Shamelessly corrupt, if true.”



His tweet triggered a reaction from Ameenu Shadow who sought to expose Scott Geelan over his quest to one-time serve as a scout for the team.



“It is the so-called ‘shamelessly corrupt’ process that you wanted to benefit from when you begged me to put in a word for you to land a job with the national team. Why don’t you go begging people within the UK federations for work? Why are you so obsessed with Ghana?” he questioned.



But Geelan bounced back, displaying details of a conversation he had with Shadow who disclosed to have recommended him for an appointment as a Black Stars scout.



“Hilarious, someone tell @alooameenu to unblock me. This is a lie but not a surprise that he’d stoop to “go find a job in your country” & this rubbish. I was contacted first, had already worked on a project (free of charge) for the GFA (2021 AFCON U20) & NEVER asked for a job, he tweeted with a photo of the chat.



Shadow’s first game as Black Stars team manager will be the game against Angola at the Kumasi Sports Stadium on March 23. 2023.



The 2023 AFCON qualifiers resume later in March with Ghana having a doubleheader against Angola.



Four days after the Kumasi encounter, the Black Stars will play the Palancas Negras (Black Antelopes) at their own backyard.





For full transparency, Ameenu followed me & subsequently contacted me to discuss national team players for Ghana. We had a few calls, over Zoom, whilst he was at university & I said I was happy to talk to other people about the players. Never asked for a job - I had one. — Scott Geelan (@Scott_Geelan) March 11, 2023

