Sports News of Tuesday, 1 September 2020

Source: footballghana.com

What will CAS ruling mean for Ghana football?

Palmer is seeking redress at CAS

The Court of Arbitration of Sports (CAS) is set to rule on Wilfred Osei Kwaku Palmer's case against the Ghana Football Association (GFA) on Tuesday, September 1, 2020.



The Tema Youth Football Club owner has dragged the country's football governing body to CAS after he was disqualified from running for the Presidential position last year during an elective Congress supervised by the Normalization Committee.



Mr. Palmer was disqualified for failing to oblige with the regulation of the Ghana FA which stipulates that the body receives 10% from every play sale to a team abroad.



The football administrator after being booted out of the race did not accept it in good fate as he took the matter to CAS to seek for justice.



After several months and two postponements, CAS is now set to sit on the case to give a ruling this Tuesday.



It is unclear what the ruling will be but the airwaves blowing in the country is giving an indication that Osei Palmer is the favorite to win the case.



If that happens it is very likely that the football community will go for another elective Congress to elect a new GFA President.

