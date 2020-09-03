Sports News of Thursday, 3 September 2020

Source: footballghana.com

What next for Wilfred Osei Kwaku Palmer after rejecting GFA Ad-hoc committee appointment?

Tema Youth FC Owner, Wilfred Kwaku Osei 'Palmer'

Embattled former Ghana Football Association Presidential aspirant, Wilfred Kwaku Osei ‘Palmer’ rejected his appointment by the GFA Executive Council on the Ad-hoc Committee.



The GFA Executive Council named the Tema Youth President on a three-member committee, which included Accra Hearts of Oak C.E.O Fredrick Moore and Delali Eric Senaye of Inter Allies.



Palmer lost his long-standing legal battle with the Ghana Football Association over his ‘unfair’ disqualification from the Presidential race last year by the defunct Normalisation Committee.



Palmer’s decision to reject the appointment was because of his case at the Court of Arbitration for Sport.



According to the GFA, the role of the Ad-hoc Committee, as provided under Article 42(2) of the GFA Statutes 2019, is to propose to the GFA Congress the remuneration of members of the Executive Council.



Palmer is known for his vast knowledge of Accounting and Finance and could have been an asset to the committee, but he was replaced and yesterday CAS gave the verdict that his case has been dismissed.



Now people want to know the next move as he was not present at the 26th Ordinary Congress held on September, 1 at the Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence at Prampram.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.