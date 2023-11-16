'What is this?' - Mohammed Polo opens up on how he was ousted from Hearts of Oak coaching role

Sports News of Thursday, 16 November 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Hearts of Oak legend and former coach, Mohammed Polo, has opened up about how he was dismissed from then coaching role back in 2014.



Polo, who succeeded David Duncan during the 2013/2014 season, expressed his frustration at being labeled a 'stop-gap' coach despite successfully guiding the team to qualification for continental competitions.



He is marking these remarks after Hearts of Oak are again without a head coach following the departure of Dutch coach Martin Koopman.



Speaking about the manner in which the Phobians ousted him from the coaching role, Polo believes he should have been maintained to take the team to Africa instead of bringing in Herbert Addo.



“The way I went out that was even very painful addressing me as a stop guard coach, I say what is this and then I had qualified them to Africa and Herbert Addo may his soul rest in peace he came and took over and messed the whole thing up," Mohammed Polo said on GTV Sports Plus.