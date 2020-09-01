Sports News of Tuesday, 1 September 2020

What is the future of President Okraku if Palmer wins CAS case against the GFA

GFA President, Kurt E.S Okraku

The future of Ghana Football Association boss, Kurt Okraku could be thrown wide opened if Wilfred Osei Kweku "Palmer" wins his landmark case against the association at the Court of Arbitration for Sport on September, 1.



If Palmer's reliefs are granted by the world sport court on September 1, it will essentially collapse the 10-month presidency of the former Dreams FC Executive chairman.



Okraku coasted to a sweet victory in the presidential election back in October last year after a rigorous campaign.



But his young administration could be scuttled if Palmer becomes successful at the global tribunal.



The Ghana FA boss could face another bout of a laborious re-election bid if the association losses the case at CAS.



However, these are ifs and buts with the much-anticipated verdict expected to put to bed the long-winding battle that has rocked the GFA before Mr. Okraku assumed the top position.



Palmer dragged the defunct normalisation committee to CAS for an unfair and "calculated" disqualification from the presidential race.



The verdict has a far-reaching implication for both parties with CAS set to announce the ruling today September 1, after postponing it twice.



There are two things likely to happen - CAS to throw out the case and allow the status quo to remain or order for a re-run of the election if it was deemed the plaintiff was unfairly disqualified from the race.



These are frenetic times for the followers of both disqualified aspirant Wilfred Osei Kweku and current FA boss Kurt Okraku.



Palmer dragged the FA to the apex of world sports court after he was disqualified from contesting the 2019 Presidential race by the defunct normalisation committee.



CAS will announce the decision whether to uphold Palmer's quest to annul the election and order for fresh polls to decide on a new President for the GFA or allow the status quo to remain.



The situation has put the presidency of Kurt Okraku on the line with wide-reaching implications if Palmer becomes successful.



The ruling from CAS will put to rest months of intense anxiety involving all the principal actors.

