What is 'Both Teams To Score' (BTTS)?

This is one of the popular options when you select a match on Soccabet.com.



Both Teams to Score, often abbreviated to BTTS, is an extremely popular bet unique to football where you bet on whether both teams in a match will score or not, and the betting options are YES and NO.



With the Yes under BTTS, you accept that the two football clubs will score a minimum goal each.



For example, a 1-1, 2-2, 2-1, 3-1, or 4-1 score line means you have won as long both teams find the back of the net once during the match.



The option is valid for goals scored within 90minutes plus added.



Extra time goals are not added to the Both Teams to Score option.



When you pick NO under BTTS, at least one team should not score in the game.

This means any score line which includes 0 is won.

So, your bet will be won when the match ends at 0-0, 1-0 ,0-1, 4-0, 0-3 or any score line that has 0 in it.



