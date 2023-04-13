What he said is the truth - Sam Johnson defends Stephen Appiah

Sports News of Thursday, 13 April 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former Black Stars defender, Sam Johnson has defended ex-Ghana captain, Stephen Appiah's statement that former players have been sidelined at the top level of football administration in the country.



According to the former Accra Hearts of Oak defender, legends and former Black Stars players are not being given the opportunities to play frontal roles in the shaping of Ghana football.



He averred that the statement from Stephen Appiah is just an affirmation of what many ex-players and legends have been saying in the media space in the last couple of years.



“Legends and former players are not getting the chance around football administration. I have learned something, that football is run by footballers. It is not the grammar or English that you speak,”



"What he said is true we need to blend it now a lot of people think that a lot of footballer's experience should take over. People think that footballers are not intelligent what we know is not a joke."



"I agree with Stephen 100 percent that this the time we have to do what we have to do so that we get in there and do what is right for the nation. We all think about the nation if we don't think about the nation we will never do those kinds of sacrifices. I won't mention names but we have a lot of people who are very intelligent in football they are very knowledgeable they think we are all kubolors," Sam Johnson said as quoted by footballghana.