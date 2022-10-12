What has Asamoah Gyan done for Ghana? Here are 9 things you should know

Sports News of Wednesday, 12 October 2022

Asamoah Gyan is Ghana’s national team, the Black Stars, all-time top scorer with 51 goals and is often regarded by some football fans as the greatest Ghanaian footballer ever.



But what has Asamoah Gyan done for Ghana?



In this article, we will take a look at what Asamoah Gyan has done for Ghana in his 16 years playing for the Black Stars between 2003 and 2019.



Helping Ghana qualify for first-ever World Cup



Asamoah Gyan is often credited as one of the key members of the Black Stars who secured Ghana’s first-ever World Cup qualification in 2006.



He made his debut as a 17-year-old in 2003 and scored in a 2006 World Cup qualifier against Somalia in the 90th minute at the Accra Sports Stadium.



He went on to score four goals in seven 2006 World Cup qualifying games to help Ghana qualify for that World Cup for the first time in history.



Scoring Ghana’s first-ever World Cup goal



Asamoah Gyan scored Ghana’s first-ever World Cup goal in 2006 to secure the Black Stars a 2-0 win over the Czech Republic at the Rhein Energie Stadion in Cologne, Germany – Ghana’s first-ever win at a World Cup.



Carrying Ghana team to 2010 AFCON final



Asamoah single-handedly carried Ghana to the 2010 Angola Africa Cup of Nations final – where Ghana lost 1-0 to Egypt – by scoring three of the four goals Ghana scored in the tournament.



The team had a lot of injury issues and needed someone to step up. Gyan did, but Ghana lost to the North Africans in the final.



Making history at 2010 South Africa World Cup



Asamoah Gyan helped Ghana reach the quarter-final of the World Cup for the first time in history after scoring three goals in the tournament.



It is only two other African countries that have reached the World Cup quarter-final – Cameroon and Senegal.



Gyan scored the only goal in Ghana’s 1-0 win over Serbia in the first group game and equalized for Ghana in a 1-1 draw against Australia in the second group game.



In the round of 16, Gyan scored the winner against the USA in extra-time to secure Ghana a quarter-final berth for the first time.



Helping Ghana qualify for a third consecutive World Cup



Asamoah Gyan scored four goals to propel Ghana to a third consecutive World Cup in history.



He scored back-to-back goals against Sudan in the 2014 World Cup qualifiers, before scoring against Lesotho and Egypt.



At the 2014 World Cup, Gyan scored against Germany in a 2-2 draw, making him Africa’s joint-top scorer alongside Roger Milla in World Cup history with five goals.



Five days later, he scored in Ghana’s 2-1 defeat to Portugal to become Africa’s top scorer in World Cup history with six goals.



Gyan empowers Ghana to 2015 AFCON final



After a 2-1 defeat to Senegal in the opening game of the 2015 AFCON, Ghana was at risk of exiting the tournament if they suffer a defeat in the second group game against Algeria.



But Gyan, who missed the Senegal game because of malaria, scored the winner for Ghana in the 90th minute to win it 1-0 for the Black Stars. Ghana went on to beat South Africa 2-1 in the final group game and topped the group.



The Black Stars went on to reach the final and lost 9-8 to Ivory Coast on penalties.



Ghana joint-top appearance



With 109 caps for Ghana, Asamoah Gyan and Andre Ayew are the players most capped by Ghana. Andre Ayew has the advantage to overtake that when he next plays for Ghana.



Ghana’s all-time top scorer



Asamoah Gyan is Ghana’s all-time top scorer with 51 goals from 109 games played. His last game for Ghana came at the 2019 AFCON in Egypt.