Sports News of Sunday, 22 January 2023
Source: goal.com
The Portugal international has deployed an array of celebrations over the years, but one in particular has come to define his goalscoring exploits
Football's goal celebrations come in all shapes and most players have their own unique expression of joy.
Jurgen Klinsmann famously poked fun at his depiction as a diver in the press by performing a dive after scoring, while Paul Pogba has a number of different dance routines.
Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the greatest goalscorers of all time, so has had plenty of opportunities to work at his celebrations, and he has settled upon a select few moves, but the most famous is his "siiuuu" one.
In case you're wondering what it means, GOAL brings you everything to know about Ronaldo's celebration
What does Cristiano Ronaldo's 'siiuuu' celebration mean?
Ronaldo's trademark goal celebration sees him perform a mid-air pirouette before exclaiming "si!" (sometimes spelled "siu") - which is Spanish for "yes!" - upon landing. It is an expression of delight at scoring.
After Ronaldo jumps and lands, supporters normally join the forward in roaring the word, producing a booming sound which reverberates throughout the stadium.
The 'si!' celebration has become synonymous with Ronaldo in the later part of his career and he first began performing it when he was at Real Madrid.
He famously screamed "siiiiii!" on stage at the 2014 Ballon d'Or ceremony after collecting the award ahead of perennial rival Lionel Messi, prompting a mixed response, with many left bewildered by the outburst.
FIFA's translator was evidently taken aback by it and some of the attendees, such as then Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti, could be seen laughing.
"The scream? The players know I always do that shout when I score a goal or when we win," Ronaldo told Spanish TV station Cuatro afterwards. "It’s our shout, from Real Madrid."
While the attacker said back then that it was the celebratory shout of the Real Madrid team, it is quite clearly his trademark and he continued to use it when he transferred to Juventus.
