What do you see in Edmund Addo? - Kankam Boadu questions Chris Hughton

Ace Ghanaian journalist, Bright Kankam Boadu has opined that Edmund Addo should not be called up again to the Black Stars until there is an upturn in his performance at the club level.



Kankam Boadu asserts that the Red Star Belgrade midfielder is at the bottom regarding the best Ghanaian midfielders in Europe.



He questioned why manager Chris Hughton keeps handing him a call-up and also starts him in games.



According to him, Edmund Addo is one of the players who should be true to themselves and reject calls because they are not good enough.



"Some of the players should accept and reject call-ups by themselves. Edmund Addo, why is he even playing for the Black Stars? Why does he even start ahead of Salis? Why? Why? What does Chris Hughton see? Didi Dramini and George Boateng, what kind of football do they watch?



He proposed that Hughton's assistant should find a seat in the stands or media box to aid them in better assessing the players.



"If they feel they are too close to the pitch and don't see anything they can go and sit in the stand and watch the matches on TV. Probably that's where they will have a better view. They can go to the media box, and they would have a giant screen to watch. Maybe they can see the players better.



"Edmund Addo? Salis is one of the best midfielders in the French Ligue 1, Thomas Partey is one of the best midfielders in the Premier League, and Baba Iddrisu is one of the best midfielders in the La Liga. But we have gone for Edmund Addo who is now at Red Star Belgrade and doesn't even get playing time. Red Star Belgrade are in the Champions League, have you ever seen him play? Is it not Osman Buakri that we see? But Chris Hughton says he is the one he wants and is always playing him," he added.



Edmund Addo made his Black Stars debut in 2021 and has played 10 games. He has come under criticism after series of poor performances in recent games for the Black Stars.



