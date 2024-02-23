‘What do they want?’ - Togbe Afede 'fumes' at protesting Hearts of Oak fans

Sports News of Friday, 23 February 2024

Source: footballghana.com

Hearts of Oak Executive Board Chairman Togbe Afede has been angered by a section of the club’s supporters who attended a demonstration against the board this week.



Togbe Afede expressed surprise as to what exactly the fans are protesting for, pointing out the numerous infrastructural developments undertaken under his watch.



After touring the club’s Phobia House on Tuesday, he said, “Yes, I heard that some people were going on demonstration yesterday, and I asked myself, ‘what do they want? What do they want?’



“What do they want that we haven’t done? We’ve done everything. After all this, the only thing that Hearts doesn’t have is a stadium.



“We are streets ahead of all our counterparts. I would even say that we will come out as one of the very best in the whole of the subregion,” he added.



Togbe’s off-field work shows in his over a decade in charge of the club, but the results are not forthcoming on the field.



The club has won just one league title and two FA Cups.