What a load of nonsense - Kwakye Fosu slams coach Opeele over Sellas Tetteh's claims

Sports News of Tuesday, 21 February 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A leading member of the National Democratic Congress Felix Kwakye Ofosu has clashed with coach Isaac Opeele Boateng over the non-payment of outstanding bonuses to former Ghana under-20 coach, Sellas Tetteh.



Coach Sellas Tetteh is owed by the state after leading the Black Satellites to win the FIFA Under-20 World Cup in 2009.



The coach who has been battling a health condition that has robbed of him a substantial amount of money has begged the government to pay him outstanding debts over 14 years ago to help him foot his medical bills to no avail.



Following a donation made by the Ministry of Youth and Sports to Sellas Tetteh on Monday, February 20, 2022, coach Opeele slammed the NDC for failing to settle the coach’s debt.



“Coach Silas Tetteh won the U20 World Cup in 2009 under NDC Prez Akufo Addo heard about his cry & offered GH50K NDC has paid deaf ears. It's something all-knowing 'football illiterate' Sam George should push to gain NDC good political points not fighting GFA unnecessarily Twea,” Opeele tweeted.



In a sharp response, Kwakye Fosu described Opeele’s ranting as arrant nonsense.



“What a load of nonsense!,” Kwakye Fosu said in reaction to Opeele’s tweet.



The Ministry of Youth and Sports on Monday, February 20, 2023, made a cash donation of ¢50,000 cedis to support Sellas Tetteh in raising funds for his medical bills.



JNA/KPE



