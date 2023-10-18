What a joke - King Promise reacts to Ghana's 4-0 defeat to USA

Sports News of Wednesday, 18 October 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian musician, King Promise, has labelled Ghana's performance against the United States of America as a 'joke'.



The USA eased past the Black Stars in an international friendly, annihilating the West Africans in a 4-0 victory in the early hours of Wednesday, October 18, 2023.



King Promise took to Twitter to vent his frustration regarding the team's abysmal show in the game.



The Terminator hitmaker in a series of tweets wrote "What a Joke" and also questioned why Salis Samed started the game from the bench "Why Salis dey bench. whyyyy kmtt."



Ghana conceded all four goals in the first half, specifically under 40 minutes. Goals from Christian Pulisic, and Folarin Balogun, and a brace by Rayna did the damage.



Chris Hughton's side finished the international break with two losses in two games, conceding six goals while failing to score.





EE/KPE





what a joke — King Promise (@IamKingPromise) October 18, 2023