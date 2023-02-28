What Sammy Kuffour said when ex-footballers called on Christian Atsu's family

Sports News of Tuesday, 28 February 2023

Legendary Ghanaian footballer, Samuel Osei Kuffour was the lead speaker for a group of retired Ghanaian footballers when they visited the family of Christian Atsu.



The President of the Professional Football Association of Ghana (PFAG) was the one who disclosed the purpose of the visit to the family.



“We heard the unfortunate news and when you hear such news, tradition demands that you speak to the family and that’s the reason we are here” Sammy Kuffuor.



After Kuffuor made the disclosure, the spokesperson of the Twasam family responded by confirming that indeed their beloved Christian Atsu has passed on.



Sammy Kuffuor then relayed to his colleague ex-footballers “brothers, the elders have confirmed what we heard that our brother is indeed not with us.”



He then went on to express the condolences of the retired footballers to the family and donate some cartons of bottled water to the family.



"To the family, we are here to show express our condolence. We are donating 50 cartons of water to aid you to serve visitors who will come here."



Ghanaians were thrown into a state of mourning on Saturday, February 18 after confirmation came that a body retrieved at a rescue site in Hatay, Turkey was that of Christian Atsu.



The rescue team had been frantically looking for Christian Atsu after he went missing following an earthquake that rocked Turkey and Syria on February 6. His body was subsequently flown to Ghana where a short ceremony was performed to welcome him into the country.



Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia who was the leading government official at the ceremony said the government was going to collaborate with the family to give Atsu a befitting funeral.



His family house in Accra has been the busiest with ex-teammates, celebrities, and political figures thronging the place to pay their respects.'



His family has settled on March 4 as the day for the one-week observation.



