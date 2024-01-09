What Richard Kingson said about TB Joshua in 2013

Sports News of Tuesday, 9 January 2024

In October 2013, legendary Ghanaian goalkeeper, Richard Kingson made a great revelation about the impact of the then-leader of the Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN) on his career.



Richard Kingson disclosed that TB Joshua played a key role in Ghana’s qualification to the 2014 World Cup as he had predicted that Ghana was going to wallop Egypt.



He explained that TB Joshua had told him that he was going to return to the Black Stars and that he was going to play a key role in Ghana’s qualification to the 2014 World Cup.



He added: “As usual He (Prophet TB Joshua) calls me often, we talk and he encourages me and prophesied to me that I will play again and my people (Ghana) will come for me, so the prophecy he said about me, all came to pass,” he told Oman FM.



“Before the Egypt game, he called me often to encourage me and he told me you (Ghana) will qualify and those were the words he used, you will qualify. “He called me about three times on the day of the match, even a day before the match that was Monday night he called me and he said everything is ok, everything is alright you guys will do well”.



Richard Kingson shared the same sentiment with some Ghanaians who claimed the 6-1 victory over the Egyptians was a miracle.



“Yes, it is a miracle, because the day were paired with the Egyptians the whole of Ghana started grumbling and they were afraid that these people (the Egyptians) are very strong and they will destroy our team so this scoreline is a miracle for Ghanaians and no one was expecting this, it’s a miracle,” Kingson stressed.



What the latest about TB Joshua



British public broadcaster (the BBC) has shown the widely-publicized investigative documentary on a powerful African pastor who subjected his members to horrifying human rights abuses.



The pastor in question turned out to be the late globally feted Nigerian Prophet T.B. Joshua of the Synagogue, Church of All Nations (SCOAN).



BBC in the wee hours of January 8, 2024; released a three-part series each averaging 50 minutes of the film titled DISCIPLES: The Cult of TB Joshua.



There is an exclusive screening scheduled in Accra, on Tuesday, January 9, 2024.



In the videos seen by GhanaWeb, some of Joshua's victims narrated extensively the alleged horrifying experiences they went through.



Most spoke out of deep pain, while others sobbed, stating among others that they were under the pretext that they were, individually, the only ones Joshua was abusing, unaware that it involved many others.



Some of the victims, who happened to be close associates of Johsua spoke about his love for money, manipulation of his disciples and his confessed vow to retaliate for the excesses of colonialism.



There was also the part about how Joshua had become influential in political circles with flamboyant visits to presidents and similar visits to SCOAN by African leaders.



Temitope Balogun Joshua, popularly known as T. B. Joshua, was a Nigerian charismatic pastor, televangelist, and philanthropist.



He was the leader and founder of SCOAN, one of the continent's leading megachurches that runs the Emmanuel TV television station from Lagos. Born on June 12, 1963 in Ondo, Nigeria, Joshua died on June 5, 2021, at his base in Lagos, Nigeria.



