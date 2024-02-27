What President Akufo-Addo said about Black Stars at SONA 2024

Sports News of Tuesday, 27 February 2024

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has said that the performance of the Black Stars at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations is indicative of the rock-bottom status the team has reached and the need for immediate salvation.



According to him, the Black Stars have, since 2014, been on a downward spiral with the 2023 AFCON signalling the depth of the fall.



Delivering his State of the Nation address on Tuesday, February 27, 2024, President Akufo-Addo emphasized the need for urgent interventions to stem the downward trend that Ghana football has taken over the last decade.



“It is fair to say that, since the sad events of Brazil in 2014, many Ghanaians have been left disappointed by some of the recent results of the Black Stars. Various attempts have been made to revive the fortunes of the national team and rebuild the enthusiasm of the people with varying degrees of success.



“The recent AFCON in Cote d’Ivoire was probably the nadir of the performance of the Black Stars, and has left the nation saddened. However, I am quite certain that the young men and the technical handlers would, themselves, have wanted to make our nation proud, and I believe that the captain, Andre Dede Ayew, meant every word when he rendered heartfelt apologies on behalf of his team-mates to all Ghanaians for the team’s early exit,” he said.



To address the continuous downward spiralling of Ghana football, President Akufo-Addo says his government will institute the Presidential Policy on Football.



This policy, according to the president, will see the government working with the Ghana Football Association to develop football at the grassroots level.



“Mr Speaker, I believe it is time for us to take a long-term, far-sighted approach to correct what has gone wrong. It is time to return to scouting, grooming and developing talent at the district grassroots level under a Presidential Policy on Football that I intend to unveil. The school sports department of the Ministry of Education will work hand in hand with the Ministry of Youth and Sports, in collaboration and synergy with the Ghana Football Association (GFA), to build district, regional and national juvenile teams for both boys and girls,” he said.



The Black Stars exited the 2023 AFCON winning none of the three matches they played at the tournament.



Ghana lost to Cape Verde and drew with Egypt and Mozambique to manage just two points out of a maximum of nine.



Following their unceremonious exit from the competition, the GFA fired coach Chris Hughton and are now hunting for his replacement.



