What Michael Essien and Stephen Appiah said about Gyan’s retirement

Former Black Stars teammates Stephen Appiah and Michael Essien have reacted to the retirement of Asamoah Gyan from football.



Asamoah Gyan on Tuesday, June 20, 2023, announced his retirement from football after a career that span over two decades.



Following his retirement, there have been many congratulatory messages pouring in for the record Ghanaian top scorer.



The latest to send good wishes to Asamoah Gyan is his former Black Stars teammates Stephen Appiah and Michael Essien.



Stephen Appiah who captained Ghana to its first World Cup in history described Gyan as one of the passionate players he played with.



He also charged his former teammate to get ready to help raise the next generation of legends for Ghana.



Appiah tweeted, “Up to the twilight of your career till your retirement there’s one thing I’ve seen you exhibit, PASSION????



“I want you to know that it is only an end to a chapter. You have more to contribute to raising the next generation of legends.



“A career well-lived bro...Wish you well.❤️”





