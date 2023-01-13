What Manchester City said after Benjamin Mendy was found not guilty of six counts of rape

Sports News of Friday, 13 January 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

English Premier League champions, Manchester City, have released a statement about their defender Benjamin Mendy after he was found not guilty of six counts of rape and one count of sexual assault.



The French international has been battling rape and sexual assault cases at Chester Crown Court in the UK for the past three years.



However, the player according to a report from the BBC was found not guilty of six counts of rape and one count of sexual assault at Chester Crown Court.



Mendy was cleared of the rape charges allegedly committed against four women and the sexual assault against another woman, with all not-guilty verdicts unanimous.



Manchester City have reacted to the latest development in the case of their player, saying "Manchester City FC notes the verdict from Chester Crown Court today, where a jury has found Benjamin Mendy not guilty of seven charges."



"The jury is hung on two charges and the trial is now over. Given there are open matters related to this case, the Club is not in a position to comment further at this time."



Meanwhile, Mendy will face a retrial of two outstanding cases.