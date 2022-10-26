What Mahama, Kufuor, Akufo-Addo have said about Ghana's 2022 World Cup campaign

The Executive Council of the Ghana Football Association is currently on a mission to solicit support for the Black Stars ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.



The Black Stars in a month's time will be in Qatar competing with 31 other countries for the golden trophy in the 22nd edition of the FIFA World Cup and the GFA want Ghanaians to rally behind the team.



The GFA so far have visited President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and former presidents John Dramani Mahama and John Agyekum Kufour all with a signed Black Stars jersey.



As part of GhanaWeb's coverage of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, today we look at what the president and the former presidents told the Ghana Football Association when they paid a courtesy call on them.



Leave the Black Stars technical team to do their work– Akufo-Addo tells GFA



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo told the GFA entourage led by Kurt Okraku to allow the Black Stars technical team top do their work without any form of interference.



He stated that the GFA appointed Otto Addo and his team because they believe in their technical abilities and hence, the need to give them free hands to work.



“Having chosen the technical team, I will also implore you, to leave them to do their work. I think the people who run football clubs know what is required of a good coach. He takes responsibility if he doesn’t you know what to do with him.



“What is always a problem is the minister saying, this person should play, and saying the president says I should tell you x player has to play. No, we don’t want any of that,” Akufo-Addo said.





