What Kotoko coach said about dubious penalty claims against Karela United

Sports News of Friday, 3 February 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Asante Kotoko coach, Seydou Zerbo, has attributed their matchday 15 defeat to Karela United to the unnarrated penalty awarded to the home team by referee Emmanuel Tampuri.



Referee Emmanuel Tampuri awarded Karela United a penalty after Kotoko's Mohammed Sheriff ran into a clumsy challenge just behind the box, but Boakye, who was fouled, fell in the box and got the better of the referee.



Samuel Atta Kumi stepped up and executed the penalty kick with perfection to put his team ahead in the game and eventually win the game.



Despite their best efforts, Kotoko were unable to equalize, and Zerbo has blamed the referee and their inability to convert their chances for the defeat.



“The difference is, we had the chances to score go, we defeat ourselves because we had all the chances to score but we couldn’t score. Eventually, the referee gave unwarranted penalty to them and they have their goal to score” he told StarTimes.



Karela United have now moved out of the relegation zone and currently occupy the 13th position on the Ghana Premier League table with 19 points after matchday 15.



Asante Kotoko on the other hand have dropped to 5th behind rivals Accra Hearts of Oak with 24 points.