What JJ Rawlings told winners of 1982 AFCON after they arrived in Ghana

Sports News of Thursday, 30 March 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

1982 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) winner, Sampson Lamptey has recounted their encounter with the late Jerry John Rawlings after winning Ghana's 4th AFCON trophy.



According to Sampson Lamptey, they played the 1982 AFCON finals with extra motivation after they noted from Jerry John Rawlings through the then Sports Minister that the administration had a special package for them.



However, after a hard-fought battle to defeat host nation Libya in the finals, the players who were hoping to get a life-changing gift from the state only received a salute and thank you from then Head of State, Jerry John Rawlings.



"When we got to Libya, one Zara Yebo came to address us and disclosed the goodwill message of Rawlings to us."



"He told us that Rawlings had promised us something significant if we won the cup."



"His words encouraged us to win the tournament. However after we arrived in Ghana after winning the trophy, he only saluted us."



"The administration had seized a number of cars at the state house so we thought they’d give us some. When we called him at Burma camp, he just said thank you," Sampson Lamptey said on Peace FM as monitored by GhanaWeb Sports.



The Black Stars on March 19, 1982, defeat Libya 7-6 on penalties after a 1-1 drawn game in regulation time to win the Africa Cup of Nations in the northern part of Africa.



