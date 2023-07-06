What Didier Drogba said about Mason Mount's move to Manchester United

Sports News of Thursday, 6 July 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Chelsea legend, Didier Drogba has wished Chelsea academy graduate Mason Mount well following his move to Manchester United.



Drogba, in his message, dubbed Mount as the 'prince' of Chelsea as the player's transfer ended his 18-year association with the Blues.



"Another prince leaving the club of his life. Thank you and all the very best to you, champs" he said as quoted by oneofourowncfc.



Mount joins Ruben Loftus-Cheek on the list of academy graduates who have departed the club this summer.



He joined the Red Devils for a transfer fee of £55 million and £5 million add-ons. He has signed a contract running until June 2028, with the option of a further year.



