What Darren Bent, Asamoah Gyan said about Partey's exceptional display against Nottingham Forest

Black Stars midfielder, Thomas Partey was phenomenal for Arsenal in their heavy win over Nottingham Forest in the English Premier League.



Partey orchestrated an Arsenal massacre at the Emirate Stadium with sumptuous progressive passes that cut Forest loose and rendered their defensive shape meaningless as the Gunners hammered them 5-0.



Coupled with the staggering performance, Partey scored a beautiful curler from the outside of the box, bending the ball to the top corner from a Reiss Nelson setup. The goal was an exact replica of one he scored a few weeks ago against Tottenham.



After the game, former Sunderland and England striker, Darren Bent pointed out the importance of Thomas Partey to Arsenal.



"Thomas Partey is key to this Arsenal team, more control more protection for the back line," he wrote on Twitter.



The post saw a comment from former Black Stars striker, Asamoah Gyan could not agree more with his former teammate as he commented "facts".



Arsenal, who are on top of the table are yet to lose a game in the EPL when the former Atletico Madrid man is on the field.



The North London side have had an impressive start to the season as they lead the standings with 31 points, two points above reigning champions Manchester City.





Facts ???????? — ASAMOAH GYAN (@ASAMOAH_GYAN3) October 30, 2022

