What Asamoah Gyan, Derek Boateng said about Real Madrid's penalty against Barcelona

Referee Jose Sanchez has been in the news after awarding Real Madrid a supposed controversial penalty in the EL Clasico on Sunday, October 16, 2022.



Sanchez awarded Madrid the penalty after Eric Garcia fouled Rodrygo in the box. Some Bracelona fans argue that the Brizilan was already offside before the incident but the referee turned a blind eye and awarded the penalty instead.



Speaking to Dan Kwaku Yeboah TV, Former Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan, who is a Manchester United fan and a Barcelona sympathizer said the referee was spot on with his decision.



"It was a penalty. I thought it was offside but the replay showed the guy is one side."



Prior to Madrid's penalty, Barcelona's Robert Lewandowski was brought in the box after Dani Carvajal casually run into him but the referee had nothing of it.



Asamoah Gyan explained that Lewandowski was already falling before the contact came, hence it was soft to be awarded as a penalty.



"It was too soft because he was already going down before the contact. You could see he was looking for the contact. If he had stayed on his feet before the contact, (it would have been a penalty) but it was as if he was already going down before the contact. It's too easy to award it as a penalty."



Meanwhile, former Black Stars midfielder, Derek Boateng who is a Barcelona fan said the referee was fixed on awarding Madrid the penalty than having a look at the offside incident.



"The penalty I thought it was offside but the referee did not concentrate on that he was only checking the penalty. We will comeback strong," he told Dan Kwaku Yeboah.



Rodrygo scored the spot kick to hand Real Madrid a 3-1 win, joining Benzema and Fede Valverde on the scoresheet. Ferran Torres scored the consolation for Barcelona.



Real Madrid, as a result, have moved to the top of the league with 25 points with Barcelona trailing their fierce rivals by 3 points.





