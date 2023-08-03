What Arsene Wenger told Eddie Nketiah in Arsenal dressing room ahead of Monaco game

Sports News of Thursday, 3 August 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

In Arsene Wenger’s second appearance at the Emirates since he left the club in 2020, it was one of his late discoveries who led the Arsenal team against another former side of his, AS Monaco.



Eddie Nketiah, the English forward of Ghanaian descent whom Wenger handed an Arsenal debut in 2017 against Norwich was the skipper for Arsenal in the final of the 2023 Emirates Cup against Monaco.



It was a proud moment for both Wenger and Nketiah who share great respect and memories of their time at Arsenal.



Eddie Nketiah made Wenger even prouder by scoring for Arsenal to ensure that the game went to penalties which Arsenal eventually won 5-4.



Speaking after the game, Eddie Nketiah eulogized Arsene Wenger for the impact on his career which is highlighted by the opportunities he gave him as a youngster.



“I was speaking to him in the changing room after and he’s really proud of me. I’m really grateful for everything he did for me for my career, and it’s great to have such a legend here and see a new statue outside.



“He just told me to keep going. He thinks my game’s come on a lot since [he departed]. He’s really proud of me. Obviously, he’s seen me develop and watched me from when he first gave me my debut up until now. Like I said I’m really grateful and it’s really good to see him around.”



On the game, Eddie Nketiah admitted that he was happy to have scored and was impressed with the overall output of the Arsenal team.



“It was an amazing experience. Obviously, it was my first time, so I’m grateful to the coach for trusting me, and my teammates.



"It was nice to test ourselves against a good opponent and for myself, it was really a special moment for me to lead the team out in front of my family, my friends and also our wonderful supporters. It was very intense, there were a lot of transitions in the game. We’ve been training hard during the week as well, so it was good.



"Personally, I feel good, I feel fit; so, it was nice to get 82 minutes into my legs. I’m sure it’ll put me in good stead.”



Whiles Nketiah’s club career seems to have settled, his international career is still yet to be resolved with Ghana interested in making switch nationality and representing the four-time AFCON winners.



Chris Hughton, the head coach of the Black Stars said that Ghana will continue to push to have Nketiah and Callum Hudson-Odoi represent the country.



