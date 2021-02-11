Sports News of Thursday, 11 February 2021

Source: GNA

Western North to host 2021 National Cross Country race

Professor Peter Twumasi, Director-General, NSA

The National Sports Authority (NSA) has launched the 2021 National Cross Country race dubbed “Combating COVID-19 with Sports and Exercise”.



The one-day event is fixed for Saturday, February 20, in the Western North Region.



Professor Peter Twumasi Director-General of the NSA at the launch held on Wednesday, February 10, said about 200 athletes would participate in this year’s National Cross Country competition in the new region.



He said each Region was expected to bring eight athletes (Male and Female) to compete in the 10km race, which would commence at Ayemkrom and end at the Glistering Park in Sefwi Wiaso.



Prof. Twumasi said, the best Region would get a cash prize of Ghc10,000.00, whilst the team that emerges winner would receive Ghc 2,000 with the second and third walking away with Ghc1,000.00 and Ghc500.00 respectively.



He noted that the competition would boost economic activities in the region.



He revealed that the Minister of Youth and Sports designate, Mr. Mustapha Ussif would grace the occasion and present certificates and trophies to winners of the competition adding that all COVID-19 safety protocols would be strictly adhered to, with defaulters sanctioned.



Prof. Twumasi said all participants would be tested for the novel Coronavirus before the event starts at 5:00 am on Saturday.



Prof. Twumasi said the NSA was ready to provide safety measures for athletes who would participate in the competition.



The Chairman of the Local Organising Committee (LOC), Mr. Kwame Baah Mensah mentioned that, accommodation, feeding, and allowance for the athletes and officials would be made available, stressing that, the Region was prepared to ensure a successful event.



He disclosed that, there would be an Anti-doping/Medical workshop for all participants to sensitize them.



Mr. Baah Mensah thanked all stakeholders including the Ghana Gas Company, Ghana Education Service, NSA, and the Ministry of Youth and Sports for their massive support towards the event.



The competition is opened to budding athletes who have an interest in developing a career in athletics.