West Ham's Jarrod Bowen praises 'special' Mohammed Kudus for impactful performances

Sports News of Monday, 4 March 2024

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

West Ham United forward Jarrod Bowen has expressed his admiration for his teammate Mohammed Kudus hailing him as a "special" and "talented" player for his remarkable contributions to the club.



Kudus, who made the switch from Ajax to West Ham last summer, initially faced challenges but has emerged as a key player, scoring 10 goals across various competitions.



In a recent interview with the Premier League's YouTube channel, Bowen spoke highly of the Ghana star's impact.



The experienced Premier League player emphasised the unique qualities of Kudus and highlighted their seamless chemistry on the pitch.



"I’d say I’m experienced in the Premier League, so I’m trying to help the players who come in. Especially with Mo in my position. These players are top players, you know. Mo has played in the World Cup and the Champions League, these players don’t need much in terms of learning. We have a great connection, he’s left-footed off the right, the same as me," Bowen said.



Bowen is enthusiastic about supporting Kudus, particularly given their shared position on the field. He acknowledged Kudus' quick adaptation and praised his goal-scoring abilities, describing him as a "very special player."



Kudus recently added to his impressive performance with another assist in West Ham's victory over Everton at Goodison Park, further solidifying his position as a crucial player for the team.