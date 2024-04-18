West Ham manager counting on Kudus, other players to overcome Leverkusen

Sports News of Thursday, 18 April 2024

Source: footballghana.com

West Ham United manager, David Moyes is counting on his top stars, including Ghana forward Mohammed Kudus, to conjure magic to knockout Bayer Leverkusen in the Europa League.



The English Premier League club is facing the German Champions in the quarter-final tie of the European competition.



Last week when West Ham travelled to Germany, the team suffered a 2-0 defeat after 90 minutes.



On Thursday night, West Ham will have the chance to turn things around when the English club hosts the reverse fixture.



Ahead of the game, Hammers manager David Moyes says he will be trusting his players to get the job done.



"Everyone knows what Jarrod has done for us, so if he's back that will give us and the crowd a big lift.



"We've lost Lucas Paquetá through suspension, so we have to find a way to make the magic happen,” David Moyes said in his pre-match conference.



With Ghana attacker Mohammed Kudus being one of the top West Ham stars, a lot will be expected of him when West Ham hosts Bayer Leverkusen.



The game will kick off at 19:00GMT at the London Stadium.