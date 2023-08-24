West Ham have second bid for Mohammed Kudus rejected

Sports News of Thursday, 24 August 2023

Source: skysports.com

West Ham United have had a second bid rejected by Ajax for midfielder Mohammed Kudus.



The bid for Kudus is understood to be worth €42m (£35.4m). West Ham remain interested and will discuss whether to go back in with an improved offer.



Ajax do not want to sell and Kudus has started both Eredivisie matches for the Dutch club this season - scoring in the opening game and providing an assist in the second.



Kudus, who is a Ghanaian international and featured for his country at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, has entered the final two years of his contract.