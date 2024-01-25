West Ham handed huge boost with Kudus' expected return before Bournemouth clash

Sports News of Thursday, 25 January 2024

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

West Ham United could have their star man Mohammed Kudus available before their next game against AFC Bournemouth in the Premier League on February 1, 2024.



Kudus' debut Africa Cup of Nations came to a premature end after the Black Stars threw away a two-goal lead to draw with Mozambique, failing to make it out of Group B.



The 23-year-old was one of Ghana's shinning star at a disastrous tournament, scoring two goals against Egypt and winning a penalty in the draw against the Mambas.



The Ghana international's absence saw the Hammers struggle as they went on a winless run.



However, he is expected to be available against the Cherries and then Manchester United as the fixtures come fast for West Ham United.



Kudus is enjoying a blistering start to life in London, having scored ten goals across all competitions for the London club since joining from Ajax in the summer transfer window.