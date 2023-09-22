West Ham coach David Moyes lauds Kudus after debut goal

Sports News of Friday, 22 September 2023

West Ham United coach, David Moyes has showered praises on Ghanaian midfielder Mohammed Kudus following his outstanding performance in the Europa League against Backa Topola.



Kudus, netted his first goal for West Ham, contributing significantly to their comeback victory on Thursday night. It was his full debut for the club after joining from Ajax.



Moyes expressed his delight at Kudus' performance, highlighting his impact on the match.



"I thought Mo started the game really well, and the team was playing well in the opening 20 minutes. He faded away, but in the end, he came up with one and maybe two goals, I’m being told, so I’m really, really pleased for him," said Moyes in a post-match interview.



"He’s made a good start, we like him a lot, and we’ll ease him in when we get the opportunities in the right moments to do so. I’m pleased because we needed someone to come up with goals tonight, and he was the one who did it," he added.



Despite initially falling behind to Petar Stanic's goal in the second half, West Ham roared back to secure victory. Kudus forced Nemanja Petrovic to score an own goal and then headed home from a James Ward-Prowse corner kick just four minutes later. Thomas Soucek added another goal to seal the win.



West Ham's next game will see them travel to Anfield to face Liverpool in the English Premier League.



