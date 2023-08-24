West Ham close to signing Mohammed Kudus from Ajax

Sports News of Thursday, 24 August 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Premier League side, West Ham United are edging closer to signing Ajax midfielder Mohammed Kudus.



After having two previous rejected bids by Ajax, the London-based club's pursuit for the quality attacking midfielder is close to completion.



Despite the setbacks, both West Ham's manager, David Moyes, and technical director, Tim Steidten, are determined to see Kudus join the club at the London Stadium.



According to The Athletic's, David Ornstein a third offer has been officially presented to Ajax.



The transfer expert said "The Premier League club have submitted an official offer worth €41m plus €3m in add-ons (£35m + £2.56m) in a deal that would include a 10% sell-on clause.



"The proposal is expected to be accepted by their Eredivisie counterparts. Personal terms are in place for the 23-year-old to sign a five-year deal with the option of a sixth."



Ajax previously reached an agreement with Brighton & Hove Albion earlier in the summer, valuing the deal at an initial €41 million plus an additional €3 million in add-ons (£35 million + £2.5 million). However, Kudus intervened, delaying the move.



According to The Athletic, there is growing optimism that Ajax might accept West Ham's latest proposal.



The proposed deal includes a 10% sell-on clause, ensuring that if West Ham sells Kudus for €50 million or more in the future, Ajax would still benefit financially.



West Ham's interest in the Ghanaian player has grown more following Man City's determination to sign Lucas Paqueta for £85 million.



While personal terms are anticipated to not pose an issue, West Ham will need to finalize the complicated details of wages and bonus structures with both Kudus and his representatives.



JNA/KPE