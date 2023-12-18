West Ham United fans pray for Ghana's exit 2023 AFCON early to have Kudus back in time

Sports News of Monday, 18 December 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Some West Ham United fans have said that they hope Ghana exits the upcoming 2023 Africa Cup of Nations early to have Mohammed Kudus back in the team.



Kudus is gradually gaining feat as the main man for the Hammers with his astonishing scoring form.



Currently, he is just a goal away from hitting double digits in goals in just 19 games.



He scored a brace for West Ham in their 3-0 win over Wolves on Sunday, December 17, 2023.



The 23-year-old has taken his tally in the PL to 6 goals involvement, 5 goals, and one assist in 14 games.



Following the win, some West Ham fans who could not imagine Kudus out of the squad during the AFCON period, wish Ghana would suffer an exit to get the Ghanaian back with the team without him missing many games.



The 2023 AFCON is scheduled to kick start on January 13 to February 11, 2024, in Ivory Coast.



Mohammed Kudus will miss five matches if the Black Stars can make it to the semi-finals or the finals.













EE/EK