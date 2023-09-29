You are here: HomeSports2023 09 29Article 1853114

Sports News of Friday, 29 September 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

West Ham United fans mount pressure on coach David Moyes to start Kudus against Sheffield United

Mohammed Kudus in action against TSC Mohammed Kudus in action against TSC

West Ham United fans have urged head coach David Moyes to start new signing Mohammed Kudus in the club's game against Sheffield United at the London Stadium.

The fans joined some Ghanaians who flooded the comment section on X to complain about the playing game time after the club posted Kudus' dribble during their 1-0 win in the EFL Cup against Lincoln City.

Kudus has not started a Premier League game since joining the club from Ajax. He has come on as a substitute in his first three games, playing a total of 40 minutes.

His last two starts for West Ham came in the Europa League and EFL Cup, which he won man-of-the-match in both games.

Despite the limited playing time, the Ghanaian sensation has scored two goals in 220 minutes

West Ham United host Sheffield United on Saturday, September 30, 2023, as they hope to get back to winning ways in the league after losing 3-1 to Liverpool in the last outing.


