West Ham United confirm Mohammed Kudus' unavailability for Ghana's upcoming friendlies

Sports News of Wednesday, 20 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

West Ham United has confirmed Mohammed Kudus' withdrawal from Ghana's squad for the March 2024 international break.



In a statement released on March 20, 2024, the Hammers stated that Kudus and Michail Antonio have opted out from the Ghana and Jamaica squads, respectively.



The release, however, did not specify the reason for the duo's respective withdrawal.



"Michail Antonio and Mohammed Kudus have withdrawn from the Jamaica and Ghana squads respectively, having been called up by their countries earlier this month," wrote West Ham on their official website.



Reports suggest that the 23-year-old suffered shoulder discomfort during West Ham United's one-all draw with Aston Villa on Sunday, March 17, 2024. As a result, he has to stay in London to treat what is reported to be shoulder discomfort.



Meanwhile, the Black Stars have begun preparations for the friendly games scheduled for March 22 and March 26, 2024.



Currently, 23 players have arrived in the team's camp in Morocco.



The players include Osman Bukari, Edmund Addo, Jerome Opoku, Forson Amankwaah, Ebenezer Annan, Baba Iddrisu, Francis Abu, Tariq Lamptey, Lawrence Ati-Zigi, Andre Ayew, Jordan Ayew, Kasim Nuhu, Antoine Semenyo, Abdul Samed Salis, Patrick Kpozo, Alidu Seidu, Joseph Wollacott, Abdul Fatawu Issahaku, Denis Odoi, Ernest Nuamah, Osman Ibrahim, Abdulai Nurudeen, and Frederick Asare.



The Black Stars will face Nigeria at the Stade de Marrakech in Morocco on Friday, March 22, 2024. The game will be Ghana's first since drawing 2-2 against Mozambique in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.



They will wrap up their international break with a game against Uganda on March 26 at Stade de Marrakech.





