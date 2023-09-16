West Ham United coach names Kudus Mohammed on the bench against Manchester City

Sports News of Saturday, 16 September 2023

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghana star Mohammed Kudus will start from the bench once more for West Ham United as they gear up to face Manchester City in the English Premier League on Saturday afternoon.



After his arrival in London from Ajax in the recent summer transfer window, the 23-year-old had a little bite of the cherry when manager David Moyes introduced him in stoppage time in a 2-1 win over Luton Town leading to the international break.



The Black Stars player therefore arrived in Ghana and showed impressive performances as he scored in all two games against the Central African Republic in the final round of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers and Liberia in an international friendly.



All looked set to see him start in the game against Manchester City but Moyes has opted to give him some more rest on the bench as he considers the fatigue as well as other forthcoming competitive matches.



The former Everton boss has rather settled on Paqueta, Ward-Prowse, Soucek, and Bowen behind Antonio in a 4-1-4-1 formation against the champions.



Here is the starting lineup for West Ham against the Cityzens.



