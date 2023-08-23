West Coast PGA Championship set for Achimota Course between 4th – 8TH September 2023

Sports News of Wednesday, 23 August 2023

Source: Johny Quartey, Contributor

After an impressive organization of the Memory Lane PGA 2023 Tournament at the Royal Golf Club in Kumasi in the month of June, the leadership of the PGA, Ghana are set to host the third flagship competition dubbed the West Coast PGA and its scheduled to take place at the nation’s premier golf course in Achimota.



The professional golf championship is in line with the Road to Damang qualifiers with the aim of insuring twenty-four golfers to take part in PGA Damang open 2023 in the Western region. The West Coast championship will commence from Monday 4th September with an opening ceremony and in attendance will be the president of PGA Ghana, Mark Coffie on Monday 4th September 2023.



The championship will be played in accordance with the rules of the Royal & Ancient Golf Club, St Andrews, and the local rules of Achimota Golf Club.



Toot Hill Golf Course in the United Kingdom is where Alhaji Ahmed Padori, the Director of Operations for PGA Ghana expressed his excitement about the forthcoming event, emphasizing the intensive preparations underway to ensure a successful tournament. He expects all the top players such as Vincent Torgah, Kojo Barni, Lucky Ayisah, E.K. Osei, Maxwell Owusu and the leader on the ranking table Augustine Manasseh etc to part take in the tournament.



According to him PGA Ghana is also much blessed to have the support of Achimota Golf club who have taken the mantle to organize a pro-am tournament on Friday 8th September to climax the event. He expressed his outfit’s gratitude to the captain of Achimota Golf club Mr. Grueter and his able executives for their support and cooperation. He also emphasized the awesome support from Goldfields speared headed by able Hans De-Beer, Roger Adam and all those who have contributed and still contributing towards the growth of the Association.



Alhaji Ahmed Padori concluded by wishing participants the best of luck and may the best player triumph.