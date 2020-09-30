Sports News of Wednesday, 30 September 2020

Source: footballghana.com

West Brom chase Ghana's Andre Ayew

According to reports West Brom Boss Slaven Bilic is trying to boost his attack and is hot on the heels of Swansea's Andre Ayew.



If the Baggies secure his services in the ongoing transfer window it will be a reunion between player and manager.



The Championship outfit is interested in offloading the 30-year-old due to his huge wages he’s reportedly on at the Liberty Stadium whilst Ayew himself would like to play in the Premier League.



Andre Ayew was prolific for the Swansea-based club, last season he made 47 appearances in all competitions scoring 18 goals with seven assists.



The former Marseille player has started both of the Swans’ opening two matches this season scoring once with one assist to his name and his current contract with Swansea runs till June 2021.

