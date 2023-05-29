Wesley Grammar, Hotcass dominates HD+ Kids Armwrestling competition

Bodybuilding of Monday, 29 May 2023

Source: armwrestlingghana.com

Young pullers from Wesley Grammar Senior High and Holy Trinity Cathedral were the toast of fans on Saturday as both schools dominated the Accra edition of the HD+ Kids Armwrestling Season II at the Labone Senior High School with over hundreds of kids converging to witness who books a place at the finals of the second season of the HD+ Kids Armwrestling Championship.



It was an amazing show of strength and passion among participants between the ages of 12 to 18 in both male and female categories who were eager to come victorious at the end of the day.



In the men's 60kg, Lovia Junior High School's Leonard Tetteh came first after giving his opponents a tough game in his campaign to win the category.



Charles Cobbinah of Holy Trinity Cathedral Senior High School and Richmond Aboagye of Wesley Grammer Senior High School having tried their best managed to gain a spot in the top three, finishing second and third respectively in that category.



National Champion, Rachael Lankai who came first in the National Armwrestling Championship female 65kg category, once again gave a mind-blowing performance in the female 60kg after cruising past Mabel Yeboah of Ebenezer Senior High and Sarah Quartey of Wesley Grammar to be crowned champion.



Elsewhere in the men's 70kg, Desmond Mensah of Bishop Mixed School won the top honours with Steven Bennin from Holy Trinity Cathedral Senior High School (HOTCASS) and Henry Otoo also a student of St Thomas Aquinas grabbing silver and bronze.



The dominance of Wesley Grammar to always find themselves in the top three continued as Gloria Afoagbadzi secured a third place in the female 70kg category, failing to stand Blessed Abeka Nunoo of Osu Salem Senior High School and Nanka Bruce JHS's Evelyn Steven who finished first and second positions respectively.



Tagged as the clash of titans was the men's +70kg category where supporters witnessed a fierce encounter among the pullers as they kept their eyes on the top spot.



At the end of the day, the boys were separated from the men with Nathaniel Adjei of La Presbyterian Secondary School coming first as KATECO's Clement Korto and Francis Kweku Annan from Labone came second and third.



Ayisha Abdulai of Beacon International JHS also overpowered Eugenia Ntow of HOTCASS and Jasmine Quarshie from Accra High School who finished first and second runners-up in the female +70kg category.



Winners took home cash prizes, medals, certificates, goodies from SES HD+ Ghana, and souvenirs from Twellium Industries, Charcoal Toothpaste from Royal Dach Pharmaceuticals Limited, Afriyie Sanitary products from Wadada Ventures, Swaggers Resto-Pub and K-Balm from Kofikrom Pharmacy.



Speaking in an interview with the media, Mrs Adelaide Ahovy Abbiw-Williams, Chief Executive Officer of the title sponsors, SES HD+ Ghana Limited, commended the Ghana Armwrestling Federation (GAF), led by its President, Mr Charles Osei Asibey for maintaining the competitiveness of the championship.



She noted that there were discussions to extend the competition to other regions who had also shown interest in the global sport.



GAF together with SES HD+ after a successful maiden edition of the kids Armwrestling Championship, increased the regions from three to five in its second season to aid others to also participate.



"It's a sport that is for everyone, and it allows you to play Armwrestling anywhere, you just need a flat surface. You don't need to go to a pitch or need any special equipment. I want to urge parents that Armwrestling is a very safe sport, you just need the right technique to apply,” she noted.



This youth development initiative has been powered by the Ghana Armwrestling Federation in partnership with SES HD+ Ghana Limited and supported by the Ghana Education Service, Ministry of Youth & Sports, National Sports Authority, 442Media Production, BlynkxliveGH, GNTV Junior, ETV Ghana, and Joy Prime.



The next stop for the HD+ Kids Armwrestling train is the Methodist Girls Senior High School in the Eastern Region on Saturday, June 17.