Sports News of Saturday, 5 September 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Werder Bremen boss denies interest in Ghana's Jonah Osabutey

Osabutey netted five times in twenty-two games last season

Werder Bremen manager Clemens Fritz says there is nothing contract following reports linking Ghanaian forward Jonah Osabutey to French side Sochaux.



The 21-year-old has been linked with a move to the Ligue II side following his outstanding form whiles on loan at Belgium club Royal Excel Muscouron.



Osabutey netted five times in twenty-two games, winning the player of the season at the club.



His return has left the German side with a huge decision over his future, with several clubs reportyedly showing interest.



"There are inquiries for him, but there is still nothing concrete," said Clemens Fritz.



“If there are several players, we keep looking for solutions, but the club also has to pass. It doesn't do any good if they are just the backup there," he added.



Osabutey joined Werder Bremen from Ghanaian side Tema Youth in 2017 on a five year deal.





Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.