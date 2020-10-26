Sports News of Monday, 26 October 2020

Wembley sports hands over Kibi Astro Turf facility to Zongo Ministry

The Kibi Astro Turf Project

The CEO of Wembley Sports Construction Company Limited, Robert Coleman on Sunday, October 25, 2020, handed over the Kibi AstroTurf Project to the Ministry of Inner City and Zongo Development.



In a ceremony at Kibi, the Astroturf experts received a lot of applauds as the people of Kibi were overwhelmed by the magnificent project.



Speaking at the ceremony the Minister for Inner City and Zongo Development, Dr Mustapha Hamid who was full of praise for Wembley Sports charged the people of the Zongo community not to limit the usage of the pitch to just footballing activities.



“This facility must not be only used by the youth for football matches as the pitch has the capacity to host activities such as Islamic prayers and ceremonies, weddings, conferences, political rallies among others”.



Robert Coleman CEO for Wembley Sports Construction Company Limited is satisfied with the level of change Wembley has brought to the country.



“I’m excited that we are gradually making an impact in the country, when we started there were just two Astro turfs, Prampram and Tema but today you can count about 50 and it’s our dream to see at least one in each of the 275 constituencies”. Coleman said.



Member of Parliament for the area, the Abuakwa South Constituency and also minister for Works and Housing Hon Samuel Ata Akyea also encouraged the municipal assembly and the Zongo chiefs to ensure that maintenance is at its highest level to ensure value for money.





