'Welcome to football University' - Kotoko fans mock Hearts supporters after signing Mohammed Alhassan

Sports News of Thursday, 9 February 2023
Asante Kotoko fans have reacted happily to the signing of former Accra Hearts of Oak defender, Mohammed Alhassan.
According to the Porcupines, they are happy that Mohammed Alhassan has graduated from Accra Hearts of Oak to continue his 'football education ' at Asante Kotoko. .
Hearts of Oak fans have also defended themselves claiming that the former WAFA defender has gone past his prime hence his contract termination as a Phobian.
Mohammed Alhassan was officially unveiled as a new Asante Kotoko player on Thursday, February 9, 2023.
"Mohammed Alhassan has joined Asante Kotoko on a one and a half - year deal. Alhassan, having distinguished himself in the Ghana league, played an important role in ensuring the qualification of the Black Galaxies into the just-ended CHAN."
"Alhassan has won everything domestically and he is expected to add enormous experience to our team in our quest to achieve our targets this season and beyond. We welcome Mo Alhassan to the Porcupine family and wish him all the best," Asante Kotoko's statement sighted by GhanaWeb Sports read.
Mohammed Alhassan won the Ghana Premier League, President's Cup, Super Cup, and the MTN FA Cup on two occasions in his 5-year stay with Accra Hearts of Oak.
Check out some of the reactions from Kotoko fans below:
Direct switch from Hearts of Oak to Asante Kotoko. Defender Mohammed Alhassan is a porcupine.— BBright Jnr (@bbright_jnr) February 9, 2023
Soccer Mu University in Ghana @AsanteKotoko_SC Announce the signing of Defender Mohammed Alhassan— THE FRAMES AND CANVAS GOD ????☺???????????? (@JayKatahFrames_) February 9, 2023
????????????Welcome Mo!????????????????#AsanteKotoko#Aksc #KumApem#WelcomeMo #Angelsports #AdonkoTournament @AngelFmKumasi
Loosing ten straight games in the league is better than loosing Mohammed Alhassan to @AsanteKotoko_SC— Saeed Kovacic (@the_kovacic) February 9, 2023
NYA is a gem in everything associated with football. Mohammed Alhassan is undoubtedly a good addition ???????????? pic.twitter.com/HMIfDZYJie— Hajj Mustapha (@HajjMustapha11) February 9, 2023
Well..no one saw it coming ????— Maverick Sports Center (@Maverick_SC2020) February 9, 2023
Mohammed Alhassan is now a Porcupine Warrior. pic.twitter.com/dPLpASXeXv— Mohammed Awal Hudu (@AwalMoHudu) February 9, 2023
Mohammed Alhassan joins Kumasi Asante Kotoko on a free transfer.— Arimiyaw Abdul-Mumuni Iddrisu (@ArimiyawAMI) February 9, 2023
Kotoko found a breakthrough in negotiations last month. He had offers from Aduana and Medeama.
Kotoko was the only club he wanted to join in Ghana.
Woow!!— Esther Abankwa (@esthybella1) February 9, 2023
Welcome to the height you deserve. You're finally in a great team. Congratulations Mo.— AK-0001910 ????THEPENCILGUY ???? (@iamthepencilguy) February 9, 2023
Man is trending number one already ????????????????
Waaa look.. we had to rescue Mohammed alhassan from this embarrassment.. he will wear proper training kits???????????????? pic.twitter.com/mOr2uB9vNa— 5 STAR GENERAL ???? (@DJGunshot1) February 9, 2023
When did he became hearts captain or u start dey drink be that— kingdonzy (@Kingdonzy6) February 9, 2023
He is a reject like the containers at ajako jachie.— JEFF (@J_E_F_F_10) February 9, 2023
Ex Hearts of Oak captain Mohammed Alhassan joins Kotoko, everyone wants to play for a big club hahaha— Essel (@thatEsselguy) February 9, 2023