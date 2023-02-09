You are here: HomeSports2023 02 09Article 1711331

Sports News of Thursday, 9 February 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

'Welcome to football University' - Kotoko fans mock Hearts supporters after signing Mohammed Alhassan

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Defender, Mohammed Alhassan Defender, Mohammed Alhassan

Asante Kotoko fans have reacted happily to the signing of former Accra Hearts of Oak defender, Mohammed Alhassan.

According to the Porcupines, they are happy that Mohammed Alhassan has graduated from Accra Hearts of Oak to continue his 'football education ' at Asante Kotoko. .

Hearts of Oak fans have also defended themselves claiming that the former WAFA defender has gone past his prime hence his contract termination as a Phobian.

Mohammed Alhassan was officially unveiled as a new Asante Kotoko player on Thursday, February 9, 2023.

"Mohammed Alhassan has joined Asante Kotoko on a one and a half - year deal. Alhassan, having distinguished himself in the Ghana league, played an important role in ensuring the qualification of the Black Galaxies into the just-ended CHAN."

"Alhassan has won everything domestically and he is expected to add enormous experience to our team in our quest to achieve our targets this season and beyond. We welcome Mo Alhassan to the Porcupine family and wish him all the best," Asante Kotoko's statement sighted by GhanaWeb Sports read.

Mohammed Alhassan won the Ghana Premier League, President's Cup, Super Cup, and the MTN FA Cup on two occasions in his 5-year stay with Accra Hearts of Oak.

Check out some of the reactions from Kotoko fans below:





























JE/KPE